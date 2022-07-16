Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
About Alien Worlds
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
