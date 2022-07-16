Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.90.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

