Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet cut Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Ambev Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Ambev
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
