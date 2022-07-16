Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet cut Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

