Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NYSE AMRC opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

