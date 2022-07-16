American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

