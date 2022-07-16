American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $143.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $223.00.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.12.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.26. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

