American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Insider Activity

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

