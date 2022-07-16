Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $84.86

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
APP stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.61.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
