Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $84.86

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AppLovin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

