Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Edison International stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

