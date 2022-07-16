Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$9.78

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.78.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$4.01 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

