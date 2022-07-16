Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Angel Pond Price Performance

POND stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Angel Pond has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Pond

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth about $1,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Pond by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter worth about $7,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

