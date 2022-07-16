Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

