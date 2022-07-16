Apron Network (APN) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Apron Network (APN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $336,009.68 and $173,819.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

