ArGoApp Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001811 BTC.
ArGoApp Coin Profile
ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.
ArGoApp Coin Trading
