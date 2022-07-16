Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Hits $96,400.00

Argon (ARGON) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $179,947.54 and approximately $96,400.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00047072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,060,416 coins and its circulating supply is 80,244,392 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

