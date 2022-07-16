Argus Begins Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.92.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

