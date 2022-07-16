Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Artivion Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13. Artivion has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.