Aryacoin Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $249,911.70 and approximately $6,840.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

