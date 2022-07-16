AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £130 by Analysts at Citigroup

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of -210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

