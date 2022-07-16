Attila (ATT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,999.00

Attila (ATT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $5,999.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

