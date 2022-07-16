Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUD. B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Audacy Price Performance

AUD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.67. Audacy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Audacy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audacy

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Audacy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Audacy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Audacy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

