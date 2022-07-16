Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.