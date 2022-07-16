AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 4.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $53,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,054.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,020.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

