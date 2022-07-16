Barrington Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Market Perform

Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.