Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

