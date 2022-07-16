Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

