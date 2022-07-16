Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 321,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,210,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.