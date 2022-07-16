Berry Data Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $235,839.12 and approximately $41,975.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

