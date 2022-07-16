Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,907 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

