Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHP stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.