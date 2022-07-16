Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

