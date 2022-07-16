Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00068160 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $32,939.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

