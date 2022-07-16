Bitspawn (SPWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,585.18

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $456,585.18 and $16,039.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049176 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.