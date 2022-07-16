Bitsum.money (BSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196.00

Bitsum.money (BSM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Bitsum.money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitsum.money has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitsum.money has a total market capitalization of $120,041.87 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
About Bitsum.money
Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. Bitsum.money’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM. Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco. The official website for Bitsum.money is bitsum.money.
Buying and Selling Bitsum.money
