BitTube Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $370,692.05 and approximately $118.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00658778 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,859,268 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

