BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

