BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 263,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $551,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

