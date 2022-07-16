BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 610,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,533. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

