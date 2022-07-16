Blockstack (STX) Reaches Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (STX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded flat against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00186678 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008959 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003445 BTC.
Blockstack Profile
Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org.
Buying and Selling Blockstack
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
