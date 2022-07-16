Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $752,978.26 and approximately $37,092.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

