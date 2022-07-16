Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.04.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

