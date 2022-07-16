Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $535.25

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $254.88 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

