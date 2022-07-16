Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

