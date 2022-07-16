Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $336.26

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.26.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $245.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.18. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.