Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 6.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

