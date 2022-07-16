Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Build Acquisition by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 375,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSX remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,843. Build Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

