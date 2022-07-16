Burger Swap Price Tops $0.73 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,661.72 or 1.00021828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

