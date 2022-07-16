C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equifax by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

