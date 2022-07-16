C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,498 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

