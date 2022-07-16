Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 1.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.30 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.